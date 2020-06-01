FIND FOOD

Tarrant Area Food Bank distributes food to pantries and other nonprofits across North Texas who are ready to serve those in need. If you or your loved ones need food, use the search box below to find a local food pantry.

HOMEBOUND &
IN NEED OF FOOD?

Call 817-534-0814

CALL NOW

MOBILE
PANTRIES

Despensas Móviles

LEARN MORE

APPLY FOR
FOOD BENEFITS

Solicite Beneficios

GET HELP

Before You Go to a Pantry to Find Food

Be sure to call ahead to confirm pantry hours. That is the best way to ensure the pantry is open when you plan to visit. Thank you!

NOTE: A few locations have cancelled their pantry distribution dates. Please check the field below the pantry name to verify if there is a cancellation.

Enter an address or zip code and click the find pantries button.